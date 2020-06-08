Store In Oneonta Escapes Latest JCPenney Closings

ONEONTA – JCPenney is closing six Upstate stores, including its Destiny USA location, but Oneonta’s, as predicted by Southside Mall Manager Luisa Montanti, is not on the list.

Montanti said Southside Mall, with its regional pull, has the most profitable JCPenney in the nation. It is also Oneonta’s only department store.

JCPenney says it plans to close the following stores: Destiny USA in Syracuse; Finger Lakes Mall, near Auburn; Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford; Oswego Plaza in Oswego; Freedom Mall in Rome; Roseland Shopping Center in Canandaigua, and Batavia City Centre in Batavia