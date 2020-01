ONEONTA – April Johnson, 32, Oneonta, the woman who was struck by a car on the Lettis Highway on Monday, Dec. 30 has died, according to Police Chief Doug Brenner.

She had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit at Albany Medical Center since the accident; Brenner said, and died Saturday, Jan. 11.

No additional charges will be filed against the driver, David Shafer, 41, Otsego.

Arrangements are pending.