Oneonta Woman In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Car

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – An Oneonta woman is in critical condition at Fox Hospital after she was struck by a car on the Lettis Highway arlier this evening.

According to Police Chief Doug Brenner, an Oneonta woman was walking with a friend when she allegedly crossed the James F. Lettis Highway approximately 100 yards from the intersection of Main Street.

“The area is not marked for pedestrians and it is dimly lit,” said Brenner.

While crossing, she was allegedly struck by a car driven by an adult male from Otego who was driving northbound on the highway. “As he was changing lanes, she just appeared,” said Brenner. “He couldn’t stop in time.”

The driver allegedly struck her with the front passenger side of his car and immediately stopped and got out of the car. Her friend called 911, and Oneonta Police responded to the scene at 7:45 p.m. “She was lying in the road, very seriously injured,” he said. “The fire fighters got her right into an ambulance and to Fox Hospital.”

According to Brenner, she was in critical condition. Her name is being withheld, pending family notification.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was not impaired. However, Brenner said, he was issued a ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation as his license was suspended for unrelated offenses.

The New York State police assisted the Oneonta police and fire departments on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. The road was re-opened at 10:18 p.m.