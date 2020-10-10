Students & Merchants Adorn  Downtown With Scarecrows

Downtown Oneonta was filled with seasonal flair this afternoon as Hartwick and SUNY students gathered with merchants to stuff and hang “branded” scarecrows from light poles as part of the Town-Gown Work Group collaboration. Above, Hartwick Student Government Association members and college seniors Jennifer Paszko, and Lydia Mateney, work at filling the body of a scarecrow with newspapers outside of GOHS. At right, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity Dalton Wooder helps Betsy Cunningham, owner of Artware, and Susan Blass, Oneonta, decorate the Artware scarecrow outside the store. The scarecrows will remain on display throughout the month of October. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)