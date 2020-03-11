SUNY, Hartwick Presidents Will Suspend Classes

Beginning March 23, Colleges

To Offer ‘Remote Instruction’

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Both local college presidents – SUNY Oneonta’s Barbara Jean Morris and Hartwick’s Margaret L. Drugovich – this evening announced they will be shifting to online instruction, beginning Monday, March 23.

In sending the students home, both are acting out of concern about the unknown dimension of the coronavirus outbreak, which has emerged downstate and in Saratoga County.

In a statement issued at 7:50 p.m., SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris said she was following Governor Cuomo’s directive, issued this afternoon, that “instruction across SUNY will move to other modalities.”

Students are currently on spring break, and that will be extended a week through Monday, March 23, giving teachers a chance to shift to online instruction.

“While our campus will remain open and we will welcome students back, we also recognize that some students may choose not to return to their residence halls following spring break, but rather complete the spring semester from home,” said Morris. “The college supports this decision and is discussing with SUNY whether this would trigger any refund.”

She announced the creation of a Coronavirus Information web page, where updates will be posted.

“I must ask for your patience,” she said. “We are hard at work, and there is much to do in the coming days and weeks.”

Across West Street on Oyaron Hill, Drugovich said students will be sent home by Sunday, March 22: “You will not be permitted to return to campus until such time that the college resumes normal in-person instruction, or another arrangement is made.”

On Monday, March 23, instruction continue “through remote instruction only,” as determined by faculty members. “Until further notice, there will be no in-person instruction,” the president said in a statement issued at 7:56 p.m.

At 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, “All campus-based activities, including athletic competitions and training, are suspended until further notice,” she continued.

“The college will reevaluate the circumstances of the spread of the COVID-19 on a daily basis and will communicate with all members of our community no later than March 31 about whether resumption of in-person instruction will be possible,” Drugovich said.