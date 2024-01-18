SUNY Hosts Breakfast Keynote Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

ONEONTA—On Monday, January 29, SUNY Oneonta will host a breakfast keynote and panel discussion titled “Reflections on the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” featuring Dr. Jelani Cobb, an American writer, author, educator, and dean of the Columbia Journalism School. The event is being held from 8-10 a.m. at the SUNY Oneonta Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence in Lee Hall and is free and open to the public with advanced online registration at https://forms.office.com/r/2uQQrCwY9a

In the spirit of community, attendees are encouraged to bring donation items to contribute to the university’s Food Pantry. Additionally, the SUNY Oneonta Office of Equity and Inclusion will recognize the winners of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day essay-writing contest open to area elementary, middle, and high-school students.

This event is sponsored through the collaborative efforts of the SUNY Oneonta Office of Equity and Inclusion, OEI Capek Family Fund for Inclusive Excellence, Activities Council, University Advancement and Hartwick College.

Dr. Cobb is an accomplished writer and speaker on how race, politics, history, and popular culture intersect in America. He was featured in the Netflix documentary “13TH,” which explores the origins of mass incarceration in America. He is a staff writer for “The New Yorker” and author of several books, including “The Substance of Hope: Barack Obama and the Paradox of Progress” (Walker, 2010) and “To the Break of Dawn: A Freestyle on the Hip Hop Aesthetic” (2007), which was a finalist for the 2007 National Award for Arts Writing from the Arts Club of Washington.