SUNY ONEONTA FINDS 83 NEW CASES TODAY

LOCAL NEWS GOES WORLDWIDE

New Campus Total 188; Plus

One Each In City, At Hartwick

ONEONTA – With news of SUNY Oneonta’s outbreak circling the globe, another 83 news cases were reported a few minutes ago by the Otsego County Department of Health.

In addition, one single case surfaced in neighboring Hartwick College, and another infection surfaced in the campus’ host City of Oneonta.

The health department “continues to investigate a large outbreak,” county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported.

At a Sunday press conference, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and college President Barbara Jean Morris reported 105 infections. Today’s 83 would bring that total to 188 in the campus community.

A week ago, Bond’s department reported just 119 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic threat struck in mid-March. That’s more than doubled in just one week, as infections from a few “large parties” in off-campus housing the weekend of Aug. 21-23 quickly multiplied through the college community.

The dramatic increase made headlines, from Fox and CNN in the U.S. to London’s Daily Mail tabloid.

For the time being, there continue to be no local hospitalizations. It’s unclear how many of the 188 campus cases are “active.”