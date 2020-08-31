SUNY ONEONTA FINDS 83 NEW CASES TODAY

By: Jim Kevlin  08/31/2020  6:11 pm
ONEONTA – With news of SUNY Oneonta’s outbreak circling the globe, another 83 news cases were reported a few minutes ago by the Otsego County Department of Health.

In addition, one single case surfaced in neighboring Hartwick College, and another infection surfaced in the campus’ host City of Oneonta.

The health department “continues to investigate a large outbreak,” county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported.

At a Sunday press conference, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and college President Barbara Jean Morris reported 105 infections.  Today’s 83 would bring that total to 188 in the campus community.

A week ago, Bond’s department reported just 119 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic threat struck in mid-March.  That’s more than doubled in just one week, as infections from a few “large parties” in off-campus housing the weekend of Aug. 21-23 quickly multiplied through the college community.

The dramatic increase made headlines, from Fox and CNN in the U.S.  to London’s Daily Mail tabloid.

For the time being, there continue to be no local hospitalizations.  It’s unclear how many of the 188 campus cases are “active.”

  1. albressett

    Insane! Shut them down and send them home for the semester and longer if needed. This county was doing well until just the the last week or so and the residents of the county will be the ones who ultimately pay when restrictions get tightened again.

