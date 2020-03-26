SUNY Oneonta Will Host 2020 Graduation In August

President Says: Let’s Celebrate Achievement!

ONEONTA – More than 1,000 seniors will return to SUNY Oneonta in this summer to receive their degrees at a belated commencement ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29.

Three ceremonies will be at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. in the Alumni Field House.

“Especially now, against a backdrop of adversity and change, it is vital to remember and celebrate all that we are achieving,” said President Barbara Jean Morris. “I look forward to welcoming members of the Class of 2020 back to campus and congratulating each of them in person this summer.”