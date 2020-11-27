SUNY Oneonta’s CSEA Agrees To Free, Mandatory C-19 Tests

ALBANY – The CSEA contract with SUNY campuses, including Oneonta’s, has been extended to include free, mandatory testing of the union’s members, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) President Mary E. Sullivan announced today.

The extension is effective through next June 30. The tests, done with the same frequency students will be tested, will be conducted during regular work hours.

After the United University Professions, the CSEA represents the greatest number of SUNY Oneonta employees, including secretarial and clerical staff, and carpenters, janitors, electricians, garage attendants, and stationary engineers.