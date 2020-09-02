‘Super Spreader’ Caused Outbreak, Morris Tells Reps

DOH’s Bond: ‘It Spread Like Wildfire’;

SUNY Cases May Hit 450, Lapin Says

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The “super spreader” did it.

There have been large parties, even larger, at other SUNY campuses, campus President Barbara Jean Morris told the county Board of Representatives this morning.

The difference here was the one individual – a “Typhoid Mary” of COVID-19, as county Rep. Danny Lapin would describe him (or her) – who attended a particular party on Saturday, Aug. 23, hosted by upper-class athletes who invited some freshmen.

“We believe that was the epicenter of the super-spreader event,” a wan Morris told the county board via Zoom at its September meeting. “We saw an uptick in waste water (being monitored on-campus for traces of COVID) almost immediately.”

In June, an article in Scientific American reported one “super spreader” at a Biogen leadership conference in Boston in February infected 99 of the 175 executives over two days. It reported a choir member infected 52 people, two fatally, during a two-hour practice in Washington State. In Albany, Ga., more than 100 people were infected at single funeral.

The MIT Technology Review used the Pareto Principle – that 20 percent of people cause 80 percent of consequences – to describe the “super spreader.” Most people, the review said, will infect only two or three others.

Other than that – a random individual – “I don’t think our plan did fall short,” said Morris, who was invited to speak by county Rep. Danny Lapin, one of the city’s four reps.

Otherwise, she said, SUNY Oneonta’s plan was pretty much the same as those for all the other SUNY campuses. A couple campuses also required testing, as it’s been suggested SUNY Oneonta should have done. But they are also experiencing infestations, the president said.

“You can see this is growing exponentially and very quickly,” said county Public Health Director Heidi Bond, who also address the board today.

She ticked off the numbers: two on Aug. 25; five on Aug. 26; six on Aug. 27; 14 on Aug. 28; 29 on Aug. 29. Sunday, Aug. 30, as cases leaped to a total of 105, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras hurried to Oneonta, cancelled in-person classes for two weeks and ordered everyone tested.

“It spread pretty quickly,” Bond said. “Then it spread like wildfire.”

Lapin, who the county board appointed as its representative to the Oneonta Control Board, designed to enable information-gathering between the campus and the city, said he heard at Monday’s OCB meeting that the campus outbreak will top off at 400-450 cases.

Mayor Gary Herzig estimated it at 300-400.

The campus reported this morning its tally had reached 289 overnight, and it planned another update this afternoon.