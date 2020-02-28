Superintendent Brindley Advises Oneonta Parents On Threat Of Coronavirus

ONEONTA – Emphasizing “there are NO confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease” in New York State (and only 59 nationally), Oneonta Superintendent of Schools Thomas Brindley sent a letter home to parents today, offering cautionary steps they should take, and seeking to further reassure them.

“Please know that we, in any health-related case, work closely with the Otsego County Department of Health, (which is) working closely with the state Department of Health as well as the Centers for Disease Control relative to this illness,” Brindley wrote.

“… What is not in question is that practicing good hygiene can limit the spread of this as well as other respiratory viruses. Our custodial staff will continue to regularly clean classrooms and common areas as well as clean and disinfect those frequently touched objects such as desks and door handles.”

He further attached this list of suggestions to help guide parents: Students should…

Stay home when feeling ill. Do not return to work or school until you have been fever-free without the use of fever reducer medication for at least 24 hours.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes to protect others

See our healthcare providers when not feeling well

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, including cell phones.

Symptoms of the coronavirus may cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms such as: cough, fever, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia, Brindley wrote. “As may be a normal course of action, should your child, or you as a staff member, experience the above symptoms please call your healthcare provides,” the letter continues.