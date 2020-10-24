Supporters Of OPD Parade Through Town

Amy Smithling, above, addresses the gathered crowd at the former Christopher’s Restaurant site as they prepare for a parade earlier this afternoon in support of the Oneonta Police Department. “This is about the OPD and the support they deserve,” said Smithling. “This is not about us versus them. This is not a Trump Rally. This is simply a show of force to support the OPD!” At right, Genesis Bushnell and Shannon Speenburg wave in support support as they fall in line with numerous trucks and cars, including firetrucks and cement mixers, joined led the parade with flashing lights and sounding horns on their path through the city. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)