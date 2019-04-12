Susan C. Schultes, 70; School Nurse, Emergency Squad Captain

CHERRY VALLEY – Susan C. Schultes 70, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, CV-S Central School nurse and captain in the Cherry Valley Volunteer Emergency Squad, surrounded by her family, at Bassett Hospital after a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Susan was born in Oceanside, Long Island, on May 17, 1948, to Edward and Clare Watson. She was a caring and talented nurse, receiving her Registered Nurse degree from the Utica State Hospital School of Nursing.

She worked at several hospitals, including Bassett until 1977, when she became the school nurse at Springfield Central School in Springfield Center, then at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School until her retirement.

Susan was active in her community, and rose to the rank of EMT III and captain in the emergency squad. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed knitting, quilting and folk-art painting.

Susan is survived by her husband Richard; her daughters Heidi and Gretchen, her grandchildren Ophelia, Rowan and Sawyer; her sister Joan Bean of Orlando, Fla., and her nieces and nephews, Lisa, Jennifer, Daniel and David and their families.

Per Susan’s request, there will be no funeral services. A private remembrance will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cherry Valley Fire Department or the Cherry Valley Emergency Squad.

To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.