CHERRY VALLEY – Troopers report arresting a Mohawk man for striking an alleged victim in the head with a beer bottle at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar.

Jonathan Fernandez, 32, was charged with felony assault in the second degree, state police at Richfield Springs report.

The suspect was arrested on Cherry Valley court and released on his own recognizance. He is set to reappear May 8.