By: Libby Cudmore  01/16/2019  12:16 pm
Susquehanna SPCA Raises $95K In Staffworks ‘Save-a-Life’ Campaign

Staffworks founder Anita Vitullo, left, presents Stacie Haynes, executive director of the Susquehanna SPCA, with a check for more than $95,000 at the end of the Staffworks “Save a Life” campaign. With Haynes are Becca Daley, SSPCA communications coordinator and Alicia Dicks, director of the Community Foundation.

COOPERSTOWN – Raising more than $75,000 in donations as part of the Staffworks “Save a Life” campaign, the Susquehanna Animal Shelter was one of the top performers of the fund drive, receiving an additional $10,000 towards their capital project on top of the $10,000 in matching funding for a total of $95,949.

“We didn’t raise the most, but Anita felt like we did so well as newcomers that she gave us an extra $10,000 anyways!” said Stacie Haynes, executive director of the Susquehanna SPCA.

In December, Staffworks founder Anita Vitullo announced the campaign, which aimed to match up to $10,000 in donations for animal advocacy organizations around the state, in December.

“I’m so honored to be in a community that rallied the way they did,” said Haynes. “The difference this money can make is amazing.”

