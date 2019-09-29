Susquehanna SPCA Rescues Dogs, Cats – And Bees, Too

4-HERS AIM TO SAVE COLONY

If you happened to drive along Route 28 past the Susquehanna SPCA this afternoon, you may have noticed what looked like an invasion of moon men. Actually, it was the 4H Homesteaders of Hartwick Seminary, intent on retrieving a swarm of bees that invaded the walls of the animal shelter, then recreating the hive at the nearby home of Leatherstocking Bee Co., whose owners, Tammy Van Buren-Duke and Luke Denbleyker, also advise the 4H club, many of whose members are part of Tammy and Luke’s blended family. Getting ready for the operation are, top photo, from left, Tanner Griffin, 13, Noah Denbleyker, 10, Tiffany Pagillo, 16, and Hannah Denbleyker, 13. Inset, Luke examines the hive for the queen bee; if the queen could be found and put in the portable hive, the rest of the swarm would follow her. 4-Hers and their advisers were all impressed by the way bees work together. “They all coordinate to help the hive,” Tammy said. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)