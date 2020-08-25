TCC Wireless Hosts School Supply Giveaway

ONEONTA – As part of their annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, TCC Wireless in Oneonta will give away up to 180 backpacks filled with school supplies on Sunday, Aug. 30.

“It’s our favorite time of year as a TCC family,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “We love helping students obtain essential supplies before they begin their school year each summer.”

Families can pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at the TCC store at 762 NY-28. One backpack per child will be given away to families, but to limit the number of people at the event, children are not required to be present to receive the backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Each participating store location will follow CDC and state social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees. In an effort to promote safety, stores will host either distanced walk up or contactless drive up events for customers to pick up backpacks.

Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.