By: Ian Austin  08/20/2020  7:10 pm
Teams Enjoy The Green At Chamber Golf Classic

 08/20/2020

Teams Enjoy The Green

At Chamber Golf Classic

Tom Thetford, Wayne Carrington and Joe Harmer, look on as Patti Canner takes lines up the shot on the green during this afternoon’s 34th Annual Golf Classic at the Oneonta Country Club, sponsored by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Teams kept socially distant as their made their way though the golf course and tried their luck at trying to win a car by making a hole-in-one. (Ian Austin/AllOSEGO.com)

