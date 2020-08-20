Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › Teams Enjoy The Green At Chamber Golf Classic Teams Enjoy The Green At Chamber Golf Classic 08/20/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports Teams Enjoy The Green At Chamber Golf Classic Tom Thetford, Wayne Carrington and Joe Harmer, look on as Patti Canner takes lines up the shot on the green during this afternoon’s 34th Annual Golf Classic at the Oneonta Country Club, sponsored by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Teams kept socially distant as their made their way though the golf course and tried their luck at trying to win a car by making a hole-in-one. (Ian Austin/AllOSEGO.com)