Teen Center Hosts

48 Hour Art Contest

ONEONTA – In conjunction with Downtown Oneonta, the Oneonta Teen Center is hosting a 48 Hour Art Contest to design an 11″ x 17″ poster promoting social distancing, hand-washing or wearing a mask.

The winning poster will be hung in shops and restaurants on Main Street in Oneonta.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Posters can be sent to ourOTC@gmail.com or dropped off at the Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy Street.