The annual holiday Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival is on!

The holiday season has arrived and with it so has the annual Adorn-A-Door wreath festival. This year features 97 wreaths created by local individuals and businesses and all of them are up for silent auction.

The event typically raises between $5,000 – $9,000 which goes to support the running of the Cooperstown Art Association and the Art Scholarship Fund. According to Association Director Janet Erect it’s become more than a fundraiser. “It’s become a community event with lots of competition. It pushes people to become more creative and the wreaths get better every years.”

The competition is certainly going to be strong this year with 50-60 people having passed through already as estimated by the volunteer staff and plenty of time to go.