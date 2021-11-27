The annual holiday Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival is on!

By: Staff  11/27/2021  12:56 pm
Gillian Spencer (back), Adaline Spencer (front), and Director Janet Erect (right) in front of Adalines favorite wreath at the Adorn-A-Door wreath festival. The festival continues through 4:30 p.m. when the drawing for the silent auction will take place. (Larissa Ryan/AllOtsego.com)

Wreaths on display for the festival.

The holiday season has arrived and with it so has the annual Adorn-A-Door wreath festival. This year features 97 wreaths created by local individuals and businesses and all of them are up for silent auction.

Volunteers greet the community for the wreath festival. From left to right in the back are Jen Victory and Jackie Savoie, front are Adaline Spencer and mom Gillian Spencer.

The event typically raises between $5,000 – $9,000 which goes to support the running of the Cooperstown Art Association and the Art Scholarship Fund. According to Association Director Janet Erect it’s become more than a fundraiser. “It’s become a community event with lots of competition. It pushes people to become more creative and the wreaths get better every years.”

The competition is certainly going to be strong this year with 50-60 people having passed through already as estimated by the volunteer staff and plenty of time to go.

