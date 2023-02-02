The News In Brief: February 2, 2023

Tapped for Service

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Democratic Committee caucus nominated George Fasanelli (left) and Joe Membrino (right) for reelection to the Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees on Monday, January 30. Current trustee MacGuire Benton has chosen to pursue the position of Otsego County clerk rather than running for reelection. The members of the committee thanked Benton for his four years on the board and for bringing a new generation into Cooperstown government. Similarly, Membrino has been on the board for four years—one year when appointed to fill out the term of former trustee Lou Allstadt and three years from his first elected term. The Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees election will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 21 at the Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street.

Meet Your Local Heroes During Cooperstown Winter Carnival

COOPERSTOWN—The public is invited to meet some of the local heroes who keep them safe on Saturday, February 4, including fire department representatives, law enforcement officials from both the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department and the New York State Police, emergency medical service workers, and other vitally important civil servants and volunteers. From 9 a.m. to noon, the Cooperstown Fire Department at 24 Chestnut Street invites visitors to: put out a “real” fire; tour the fire trucks, a corrections van, and the village’s backhoe; and enjoy demonstrations involving K-9 security dogs in action, a forced entry simulator that shows how the fire department breaks down doors, and a CPR mechanical compression machine. The event, free and open to all, will also feature robots, scavenger hunts, and prizes, as well as fire extinguisher training and blood pressure checks.

GMU Bus Vote Set for February 7

GILBERTSVILLE—The Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District will hold a February 7 vote on two propositions related to the purchase of new school buses, which will not increase the school tax levy. Voting will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on February 7 at the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District. Residents must present identification to vote on the following propositions:

Proposition 1: Bus Purchase

Shall the following resolution be adopted, to-wit: RESOLVED, shall the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District, Otsego County, New York, be authorized to purchase two 66- passenger school buses and to expend therefore a maximum estimated cost not to exceed three hundred twenty five thousand, two hundred dollars ($325,200.00), including incidental expenses in connection therewith, and that $325,200.00 Capital Reserve Fund monies shall be used to pay the cost thereof?

Proposition 2: Establishment of Capital Reserve Fund

Shall the following resolution be adopted, to-wit: RESOLVED, shall the Board of Education of the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District be authorized to establish a Capital Reserve Fund pursuant to Section 3651 of the Education Law to be designated “Vehicle and Equipment Reserve Fund” in order to pay costs of the purchase of the school transportation vehicles and maintenance equipment, and, in order to accomplish the same, said Board is hereby authorized to establish the ultimate amount of such Reserve Fund not to exceed $750,000.00, plus accrued interest and other investment earnings thereon, with a probable term of 10 years and, to appropriate annually from available fund balance and/or other legally available funds of the School District to such Reserve Fund?

Bliss, Kennedy Continue Roles

OTSEGO COUNTY—Leadership for the Otsego County Board of Representatives remains unchanged for 2023. Board Chair David Bliss (R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom) and Vice-chair Margaret Kennedy (R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon) were re-elected on Wednesday, January 4. The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1. The board’s schedule, meeting agendas and minutes are available at https://www.otsegocounty.com/legislature/board_of_representatives_/documents.php

Second Merger Vote is February 15

SCHENEVUS—The proposed merger between Schenevus and Worcester central schools goes up for vote again at Schenevus on Wednesday, February 15 from noon to 8 p.m. Schenevus district resident and taxpayer Nicole Miskell submitted a petition on December 2 to the New York State Education Department, calling for a revote as per state education law. The proposed merger was originally rejected by Schenevus voters on December 1, 2021, 509-254. Worcester voters had approved the proposal, 298-162. Read the full order from New York State Commissioner of Education Betty A. Rosa at https://www.schenevuscsd.org/new-york-state-commissioner-of-education-order/

Fair Dates Will Be Shortened

MORRIS—Otsego County Fair Manager Lisa Jackson has announced that the Morris fair will open one day later in 2023, running for five days instead of the usual six. Staffing issues are impacting fair organizers statewide, according to Jackson, and midway companies and vendors are also having difficulty finding people to work. The dates for this year’s fair are Wednesday, August 2 through Sunday, August 6, with harness racing on Tuesday, August 1 as planned.