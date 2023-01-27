THIS WEEK: 01-26-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
January 26, 2023
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Student Photo Project Highlights West Oneonta Fire Department
Chamber Kicks Off 2023 with ‘State of the State’ Breakfast Event
Religious Leaders Call for Apology
Catskills Agrarian Alliance Works With Local Farmers, Producers
Inside The Paper
PEOPLE & BUSINESSES IN THE NEWS: January 26, 2023
First Impressions: Our Cultural Landscape Just Grew Richer
Town Board Reviewing Cannabis Retail Law
SUNY Student Running for Common Council
Fire District Holds First Meeting After December Election
Correction
Last week, we inadvertently publicized the location for the Chestnut Crossing Open House as being in Richfield Springs. Chestnut Crossing, a certified Passive House building that uses 90 percent less energy than conventional buildings and has superior indoor air quality, is located at 10 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. The open house will be held this Saturday, January 28 from 2-4 p.m.
Sports
Cooperstown Swimming in Good Hands
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
Introduction to Citizen Science: Finding Intellectual Security
Desert Dispatch #2: Remembering and Re-remembering
The Dog Charmer: Tackling One Dog’s Need for Attention, Another’s Need To Explore
THE PARTIAL OBSERVER: Be Afraid, But Do It Anyway
News from the Noteworthy: Clark Dairy and Creamery Builds on a Century of Farming
Letters
DAHULICK: Compliments and a Request for Coverage
PALKA: MAGA Republicans Bear Watching
WOLF: Law is Clear: Public Has Right To Know
BOUND VOLUMES
Bound Volumes: January 26, 2023
Hometown History: January 26, 2023