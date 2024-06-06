Advertisement. Advertise with us

June 6, 2024

Banners Honoring 120 Vets Hang Throughout Oneonta City, Town

Happily Ever After

Floating Pollen Sparks Local HAB Concerns

Equality Without Exemptions

Creativity, Connection Alive in Cherry Valley

Business Profile: Collective Announces Exhibit, Red Shed Collab

BVA Promotes Butternut Valley, Artists through Outdoor Exhibit

Vecchio Is Hartwick’s New Ahtletics ED

Landmark Inn Recognized by Tripadvisor

Hom Exhibition Moves Outdoors

Brandon Greene New Chief of Pediatrics for Bassett Healthcare

Willis Monie Books Announces Fair Date

Brooks’ Teams Up with Price Chopper

News Briefs: June 6, 2024

A New Big Inning

The Myth Busting Economist: Debunking the Trump Biden Trade War

News from the Noteworthy: Prep for Mohawk Valley Gives Is Underway

The Partial Observer: Locals Shine at Canoe Regatta

Citizen Science: Bounce Back This Summer with Elastic Potential Energy

Cooperstown Pride: Pride Block Party Set for June 30

McDermott: Russo Shines in Lewis Adaptation

Bound Volumes: June 6, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 6, 2024

In Memoriam: Rennie S. Brown

In Memoriam: Frederick Cook

In Memoriam: Kurt B. Ofer

Happenin’ Otsego

Welcome Home Cooperstown Meets on June 4

Utica Native Tells Personal Story Via Film

Sports Snippets: May 31, 2024

News Briefs: May 31, 2024

Hyde Hall Reopens for the 2024 Season

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…