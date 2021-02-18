By: Larissa Ryan  02/18/2021  1:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's NewspapersTHIS WEEK — February 18, 2021

THIS WEEK — February 18, 2021

 02/18/2021    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

Feb. 18, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The 2021 Cooperstown Winter Carnival kicked off Tuesday, Feb. 16, as the O’Brien family of Hartwick – mom Beth and her six children – found the Carnival Medallion behind a bench in the village’s Badger Park. Helping their mom (dad Rob, the county 911 coordinator, was at work), were front row, from left, Bobby, 3, Connor, 7 months, Noah, 6; back row, from left, are Hannah, 8, Hunter, 6, and Lucas, 6. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

TV-Only Induction ’21 Met With Acceptance

County Still Awaits Vaccine

Bassett Recruits Seward As Liason With Albany

Treasure Hunter Claims $10K Prize

AllOTSEGO.life

The Wisdom Of Sam Nader

Baseball, Politics, Community Defined His Contribution

EDITORIAL

America IS Great

With Seward, Bassett Reclaims Some Of County’s Ebbing Clout

LETTERS

NORTHRUP: Impeachment Burnished At Least One Politician

WELCH: Is ‘Stop The Steal’ Just A Beginning

DUNCAN: Trenches Along Roadways Still Dangerous To Drivers

HANSE: Underunding Led To Nursing-Home Crisis

STERNBERG: Vaccine? Terrific. But What About Treatment

History Columns

Bound Volumes: February 18, 2021

Hometown History: February 18, 2021

OBITUARIES

Thomas D. Parrotti

Dorothy St. John

Rivkah Feldman

Francesco Basile



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *