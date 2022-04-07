This Week’s Newspaper 04-07-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
April 7, 2022
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
You can do it, little snowdrops!
Susan Fenimore Cooper wrote this in her 1887 classic Rural Hours: “Friday, (March) 31st. — The snowdrop seldom opens here before the middle or third week of April, remaining in flower until the tulips fade, early in June; it would seem less hardy with us than in its native climate, for in England it blooms in February, and it has been found by M. de Candolle on the mountains of Switzerland with its flowers actually encased in snow and ice. We found a patch of snowdrops pushing up along Willow Brook in Cooperstown through snow that fell on Sunday, April 3 — a few weeks before Susan Fenimore Cooper’s observation but a nonetheless welcomed sight as Otsego County awaits a prolonged period of springtime weather. We are pleased to report this to be the last photograph of this year’s spring season that will include newly fallen snow.
Mayor looking past pandemic as she starts new term
Mamaroneck group saves Cooper murals in against-the-odds race
Work, fundraising remains
Cooperstown welcomes new baseball card shop
Farmers’ market, Otsego 2000, Lions others team up for healthy food access
Delgado, Molinaro trade comments on farm worker overtime
Springtime means new Octet Challenge!
Milford freshman earns ‘Scholar’ honors
Editorial
Line 59: “Let me tell you how it will be.”
Join us for ‘Breakfast with the Board’
Commentary by Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, Village of Cooperstown
Helios Care salutes its volunteers
