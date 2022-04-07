This Week’s Newspaper 04-07-22

April 7, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

You can do it, little snowdrops!

Susan Fenimore Cooper wrote this in her 1887 classic Rural Hours: “Friday, (March) 31st. — The snowdrop seldom opens here before the middle or third week of April, remaining in flower until the tulips fade, early in June; it would seem less hardy with us than in its native climate, for in England it blooms in February, and it has been found by M. de Candolle on the mountains of Switzerland with its flowers actually encased in snow and ice. We found a patch of snowdrops pushing up along Willow Brook in Cooperstown through snow that fell on Sunday, April 3 — a few weeks before Susan Fenimore Cooper’s observation but a nonetheless welcomed sight as Otsego County awaits a prolonged period of springtime weather. We are pleased to report this to be the last photograph of this year’s spring season that will include newly fallen snow.

