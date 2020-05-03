Thrown From ATV, CV Woman Airlifted, In Serious Condition

CHERRY VALLEY – A Cherry Valley woman is in serious but stable condition at Albany Medical Center today after crashing her ATV at 6 p.m. yesterday on Salt Springville Road on the north end of town.

Amber M. Girard, 46, of 282 Swamp Road, was driving the ATV as a “high rate of speed” when she lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over and ejected her near the intersection with County Route 32, according to state troopers at Richfield Springs, who responded.

She had not been wearing a helmet, and was knocked unconscious. A bystander who was a nurse helped monitor Girard’s vital signs until ambulance crews arrived, and she was airlifted by Life Net to Albany Med.