TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

Learn About Herps of Otsego County

with OCCA

LECTURE—2-4 p.m. “Be Informed: Herps of Otsego County.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-herps-of-otsego-county

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

DRUMMING—2 p.m. “African Style Drum Class with Chuck Wood.” Presented by the Oneonta Drum Circle. Beginners welcome. Registration required; fees apply. Address provided upon registration. Oneonta area. (908) 852-6172 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

FILM SERIES—6-8 p.m. “Black Barbie: A Documentary.” Part of the Race, Equity and Justice series presented by Christ Church Episcopal. Followed by a discussion led by Dr. Gretchen Sorin. Free pizza and beverages provided. All welcome. Meet at the Village Library of Cooperstown, Upstairs Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9555 or https://www.facebook.com/christchurchcooperstown/

SOUND BATH—6:30 p.m. “Super Sonic Sundays.” Bathe in the sound and vibration of crystal and Himalayan singing bowls. Fees apply; registration requested. Fit To Be Tied Yoga, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. antonioj@me.com or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079525725562

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR