Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO  for SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

Learn About Herps of Otsego County
with OCCA

LECTURE—2-4 p.m. “Be Informed: Herps of Otsego County.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-herps-of-otsego-county

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

DRUMMING—2 p.m. “African Style Drum Class with Chuck Wood.” Presented by the Oneonta Drum Circle. Beginners welcome. Registration required; fees apply. Address provided upon registration. Oneonta area. (908) 852-6172 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

FILM SERIES—6-8 p.m. “Black Barbie: A Documentary.” Part of the Race, Equity and Justice series presented by Christ Church Episcopal. Followed by a discussion led by Dr. Gretchen Sorin. Free pizza and beverages provided. All welcome. Meet at the Village Library of Cooperstown, Upstairs Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9555 or https://www.facebook.com/christchurchcooperstown/

SOUND BATH—6:30 p.m. “Super Sonic Sundays.” Bathe in the sound and vibration of crystal and Himalayan singing bowls. Fees apply; registration requested. Fit To Be Tied Yoga, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. antonioj@me.com or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079525725562

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 28 Begin Pride Month With Solidarity Stroll QUEER SOLIDARITY STROLL—10 a.m. to noon. Start Pride Month a little early. Light hike gives time to connect to nature and other queer people. Make new friends, swap tips on gender-affirming gear, share fun trails or just enjoy a good walk. No gear required other than sneakers, water and a snack. Free. Meet at Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 375-7280 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/queer-solidarity-stroll/…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-19-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 19 Walk Around Gilbert Lake With Otsego County Conservation Association GET THE KIDS OUT – 1-3 p.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Association for a fun walk with the kids around Gilbert Lake. Wander the forest, visit a beaver lodge, practice tree identification, and get to know the flora and fauna of Upstate New York. Registration required. Free, open to all. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-gilbert-lake-state-park/…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-09-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 9 Mingle With Conservation Association MEET & MINGLE – 6-9 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for a “Meet & Mingle” party featuring food, meaningful conversation on everything from clean energy to environmental planning, and the presentation of the Conservationist of the Year Award for 2023. Tickets, $25. Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/mohican-meet-and-mingle/…