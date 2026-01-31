TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, February 1

Flute and Piano Concert

on the Otsego Music Trail

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Otsego Music Trail: Gonzalez and Sta. Brigida Flute Piano Concert.” Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/events/886686844355116/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

REGISTER—Sign up for “Dancing Hearts Family Dance.” Presented by the Oneonta Family YMCA. Fees apply. Held 4-5 p.m. on 2/28 in the Community Room, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or https://www.facebook.com/reel/1305202328297780

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24990445753950982/25250310007964554?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIRST AID—9 a.m. to noon. “BLS CPR Course for Heart Month.” Presented by the American Heart Association. Fees apply; registration required. Laurens Fire District Emergency Squad, 34 Main Street, Laurens. cprtraining@otsegocountyny.gov or https://www.facebook.com/events/2205272853299230/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. brunch; noon bingo. “Unchain a Dog Month Bingo.” Presented by Super Heroes Humane Society. Minimum food/beverage purchase required. Brew U, 99 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1301872628635872&set=a.360482156108262

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

4-H INTERNATIONAL NIGHT—1-3 p.m. 4-H clubs share food, customs and clothing from a country of their choice. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Southside Mall, Community Room, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/02/02/4-h-international-night-otsego-county

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with John O’Connor.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/892932609943219

FUNDRAISER—3:30-4:30 p.m. “Drive-Thru Dinner—Spaghetti Fundraiser.” Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1997227300852871/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—5 p.m. “Sunday Evening Meditation.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386495249601326/1387258649524986/

ARITIST TALK—5 p.m. Discussion with the artists behind “Into the Fold.” Hear about their background, process, specific works and what’s next. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR