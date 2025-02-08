TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Summer Music Performance by

the Oneonta Community Concert Band

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Good Ol’ Summer in Winter Concert.” Presented by the Oneonta Community Concert Band. Oneonta Senior High School auditorium, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7485 or https://www.facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband

VALENTINE’S DAY—Noon to 3 p.m. “Jewelry Sale.” Super Heroes Humane Society Shelter, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs/

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 3 p.m. “20th Annual Chili Bowl Cook-Off and Fundraiser.” Fees apply. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

QUILT SHOW—1-4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

THEATER—3 p.m. “The Shark is Broken.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

SOUND BATH—6:30 p.m. “Super Sonic Sundays.” Bathe in the sound and vibration of crystal and Himalayan singing bowls. Fees apply; registration requested. Fit To Be Tied Yoga, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079525725562

