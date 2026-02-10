Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, February 11

Children’s Storytime
at Kinney Library

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483727939326&set=pcb.1275486154605750

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5, plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—10:15 a.m. “Storytime: Valentines.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1356877566480034&set=pcb.1356877586480032

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of broccoli soup, tuna salad sandwich and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. SUNY Oneonta Hunt College Union, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

FOOD—3:30-5:15 p.m. “Soup’s On: Homemade Soup To Go.” No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. No deliveries or sit-down meal. Free; donations welcome. Continues each Wednesday through 3/25. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1180569320830299&set=a.507125181508053

DRIVING COURSE—4-9 p.m. “NYS DMV 5 Hour Pre-Licensing Course.” Complete to be awarded the MV-278 Course Certificate and to schedule a road test. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta, Morris Conference Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122159374034749882&set=a.122101419512749882

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: Italy.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday and Thursday through 3/26. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

FREE DINNER—5-7 p.m. All welcome. Held 2nd Wednesday of each month. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. (607) 369-7425 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1235756188578953&set=a.477486057739307

TAXES—5:30 p.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

ART—6-7:30 p.m. “Art for Wellness Program.” Free program connecting creative expression with mindfulness practices. Free; open to the public. All materials/instruction provided. Held each Wednesday through 4/8. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/art-for-wellness

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html   

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 02-10-26

ART TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Fenimore’s Masterworks.” Free; suggested donation requested. Presented by the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1788172351890549/1788172358557215/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. • Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.…
February 9, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 02-09-26

GARDEN CLUB—1:15 p.m. Valentine’s Tea with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Free. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1181098547559241/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D…
February 8, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 02-07-26

OPENING RECEPTION—5-6:30 p.m. “Oneonta’s Other Railroad: The Untold Story of the Ulster and Delaware.” Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served. Exhibit on view through May. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1489791729814541&set=a.642584304535292…
February 6, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE