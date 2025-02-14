TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Repair Café at the Farmers’ Market

REPAIRS—10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Repair Café.” Small appliances with electronic controls, audio equipment and consumer electronics. No cellphones or computers. Volunteer expert coaches assist with items in need of repair. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/repaircafe

BIRD COUNT—All day. “Great Back Yard Bird Count 2025.” Provides data for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. Continues through 2/17. (800) 843-2473 or https://doas.us/

FIRST AID—9 a.m. to noon. “Free CPR/AED Class.” All welcome. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, Inc, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

RESCHEDULED TO 3/1/25 – CONSERVATION—9-11 a.m. “Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Survey.” Held by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, New Lisbon. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-woolly-adelgid-survey-texas-schoolhouse

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PARENTS—9:45-11 a.m. “Baby & Me Yoga.” Fit to be Tied Yoga Studio, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. (607) 743-0054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1566329024010659/1566329027343992/?active_tab=about

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”

•11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Creative Writing Class featuring Chris Keefer.” Held Saturdays through 3/22. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

QUILTS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The 2025 Quilt Show.” Presented by The Susquehanna Valley Quilters. On view through 2/16 and then 2/20-2/23, Thursdays through Sundays. Raffle quilt drawing held 2/23 at 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

OPENING RECEPTION—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Art Show Featuring Works by Lilian Miccio.” On view through 3/15. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” On view through 2/16. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

COOKIES—1-3 p.m. “Cookie Decorating Workshop.” The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

LOCAL HISTORY—2 p.m. “Old Maps, Surveys, and Charts from Otsego County.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1856391368228506/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPENING RECEPTION—3-6 p.m. “The 2025 Quilt Show.” Presented by the Susquehanna Valley Quilters. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

NOTRE DAME—3 p.m. “A Talk: Jackson DuBois on the Rebuilding of Notre Dame.” Discuss his experience working with centuries-old tools, using traditional methods to honor the original builders. Cherry Valley Old School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks

PRIDE—5-7 p.m. “Queer Self-Defense Classes.” Presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance. Also held 2/22. Free; registration required. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

VALENTINE’S DAY—6-8 p.m. Door open at 5 p.m. for food and drink. “Valentine’s Sock Hop.” Live music from the 50s and 60s. All proceeds benefit Family Service Association. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-5484 or https://www.facebook.com/al259

DANCE—6 p.m. “Ecstatic Dance with DJ Jojo.” Fees apply. Yoga People of Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ecstatic-dance-oneonta-with-dj-jojo-tickets-1222129816179?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios&fbclid=IwY2xjawIEjnhleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHbzh2rEJjmLVx5GfCZAfM8Nsec2XJYI9jzYVkuNtrW7IzBDeZe1ph7GYmQ_aem_Qaw30H7bhp3PTuC65_ZCDg

CONCERT—6 p.m. “YONTA-POCALYPSE” featuring Brotality and more. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Upstairs Loft, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR