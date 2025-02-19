TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Writers Salon Returns at the

Community Arts Network

LITERATURE—7:30 p.m. “Writers Salon: Pedro Ponce (fiction).” Free and open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

LIBRARY—All day. “Duplo Day!” Free to children. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

AGRICULTURE—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2025 Eastern New York Fruit and Vegetable Conference.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Fees apply. Crowne Plaza Desmond Hotel and Conference Center, 660 Albany Shaker Road, Albany. https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/02/19/2025-eastern-new-york-fruit-and-vegetable-conference

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

QUILTS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The 2025 Quilt Show.” Presented by The Susquehanna Valley Quilters. On view through 2/23. Raffle quilt drawing held 2/23 at 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of barbecue chicken, German potato salad, coleslaw and pudding. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2:30 p.m. “Weather Preparedness and Fire Prevention.” Presented by Bob Satriano, Homeland Security. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Beginner Watercolor Workshop.” Led by Marissa Perkins. Fees apply. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1:30-3 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

SKATING—3-6 p.m. mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m. hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FILM SCREENING—5 p.m. “I Am Not Your Negro.” Free and open to the public. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

DANCE—6-8 p.m. “Line Dancing.” Fees apply. Each Thursday. Red Barn Farm Brewery and Kountry Kitchen, 3883 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 267-4353 or https://www.facebook.com/redbarnkountrykitchen

CONSERVATION—6:30 p.m. “Engaging a Community to Support a Neighborhood Conservation Program.” Presented by Wild Ones of Western New York. https://westernnewyork.wildones.org/

THEATER—7 p.m. “Green Day’s American Idiot: The Musical.” Tickets required. Also showing 2/21, 2/22 and at 3 p.m. on 2/23. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

