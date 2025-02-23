TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Open Skate at Badger Park

SKATING—3-7 p.m. mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

LIBRARY CRAFT—11 a.m. “Paper Towel Flowers Craft.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

HEART HEALTH—11:15 a.m. Learn about heart health with a registered dietitian. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Admission by donation. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and wild rice casserole, green beans, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. “Card Making” with Gloria. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

HOUSING—4:30-6 p.m. “Host Home Gathering Event.” Learn about being a Host Home family with The Runaway and Homeless Youth Program. Registration requested; no commitment necessary. Catholic Charities Training Center, 320 North Prospect Street, Herkimer. talford@ccherkimer.org or https://www.rhyp.org/events

EDUCATION—6 p.m. “POUND: Rockout Workout.” Presented by the 2025 Continuing Ed Classes. Fees apply. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

SUPPORT GROUP—6:30 p.m. “Divorce Care Support Group.” Presented by the Community Bible Chapel. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. https://www.divorcecare.org/findagroup

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR