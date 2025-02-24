TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Zuzu African Acrobats

THEATER—6 p.m. “Zuzu African Acrobats.” Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or https://www.facebook.com/HartwickCollege

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COMMUNITY COFFEE HOUR—9:30-11 a.m. Grace Church, 24 Montgomery Street, Cherry Valley.

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Wilber Park, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Diane Aaronson, (607) 432-9391 or https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

EMPLOYMENT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Free Seven-County Virtual Job Fair.” Registration required. Presented online by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties. https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-job-fair-tuesday-february-25-2025

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef stew with vegetables, biscuits and chef’s choice pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

POTTERY—3:15-5:15 p.m. “Youth Clay Part 1: Throwing for Grades 7-12.” Class held Tuesdays through 3/18. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Centering the Potter and the Clay.” Class held Tuesdays through 4/15. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR