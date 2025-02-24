Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Zuzu African Acrobats

THEATER—6 p.m. “Zuzu African Acrobats.” Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or https://www.facebook.com/HartwickCollege

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COMMUNITY COFFEE HOUR—9:30-11 a.m. Grace Church, 24 Montgomery Street, Cherry Valley.

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Wilber Park, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Diane Aaronson, (607) 432-9391 or https://susqadk.org/ 

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

EMPLOYMENT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Free Seven-County Virtual Job Fair.” Registration required. Presented online by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties. https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-job-fair-tuesday-february-25-2025

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef stew with vegetables, biscuits and chef’s choice pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

POTTERY—3:15-5:15 p.m. “Youth Clay Part 1: Throwing for Grades 7-12.” Class held Tuesdays through 3/18. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Centering the Potter and the Clay.” Class held Tuesdays through 4/15. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…