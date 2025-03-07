TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 8

NY Women’s Film Fest at Foothills

FILM OTSEGO—2:30-10 p.m. “Made By New York Women Film Festival.” Free artist Q&A for students, film screening, artist/filmmaker Q&As and more. Tickets are now free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (315) 527-3082 or https://www.facebook.com/FilmOtsego/

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to noon. “OCA’s Spring Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.” Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0141 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegoca

POLITICS—8:30 a.m. Oneonta Democrats meet to discuss upcoming demonstrations and this year’s local elections. Open to the public. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. RSVP to garymaffei@gmail.com

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ASTRONOMY—10 a.m. to noon. “Sungazing at the Gatehouse.” See the sun through filtered telescopes. View solar flares and sunspots, and learn about the chance to see strong auroras during the solar maximum this year. SUNY Oneonta astronomy professor Valerie Rapson will answer questions. Rain date, 3/9. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Feeling Lucky Shopping Event.” Makers markets held 2nd Saturday of each Month. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552170876619

BENEFIT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Annual Antique Show & Sale.” Benefit for the 1747 Historic Nellis Tavern. Presented by the Palatine Settlement Society. Admission fees apply. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

REPAIR CAFÉ—10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Computers and Cellphones.” Volunteer expert coaches assist with items in need of repair. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/repaircafe

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

MEET & GREET—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Made in Middlefield III.” Textiles, lighting, fine and rustic wood objects, and more by local artists/artisans. Informal meeting with the artist and demonstration. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

CRAFT—11 a.m. Workshop with Gail of Glistening Water to create two pairs of decoupage earrings and a pendant on a lightweight wood base. Free; registration required. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaPublicLibrary

GARDEN—Noon to 3 p.m. “2nd Annual Seed Swap: Planting Seeds for Change.” Proceeds benefit the Otego Community Food Pantry. 354 Main Gallery, 354 Main Street, Otego. (917) 488-5631 or https://www.facebook.com/354Otego/

RUSSIAN HISTORY—1 p.m. “Style and Model in Early Russian Icons.” Free online lecture by Dr. Justin Wilson. Presented by the Russian History Museum, Jordanville. (315) 858-2468 or https://www.russianhistorymuseum.org/event/russian-icons/

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Ukulele Workshop with Jimbo Talbot.”Instruments provided, beginners welcome. Fees apply. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

LECTURE—2 p.m. “Man of Fire: William Tecumseh Sherman in the Civil War.” Historian Derek Maxfield examines the life and career of General William Tecumseh Sherman, one of the Civil War’s most peculiar and compelling characters. Free; open to the public. New York State Military Museum, 61 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. (518) 581-5100 or https://www.facebook.com/newyorkstatemilitarymuseum/

GATHERING—6 p.m. “Red Tent—Burning Marzanna & Releasing Winter.” Fees apply. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

CONCERT—6-9 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. “The Stoutmen: Irish Quartet.” Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-5484 or https://www.facebook.com/al259

BENEFIT CONCERT—6:30 p.m. Free Concert featuring the music of James Taylor, Neil Young, Paul Simon and others as performed by Dr. Paul Weber, local dentist/musician/Lions Club member. Accepting donations at the door to help send students to a special event at the United Nations building in New York City. Get treats at the bake sale during the show. Cooperstown High School Auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7773 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/LiveMusicCooperstown

COMEDY—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Stand-Up Comedy Show Album Recording.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, The Loft, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

SKATE NIGHT—10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. “After Hours Adult Skate Night.” 18+. Fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

