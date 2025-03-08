TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 9

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner to

Support Local Fire Department

DINNER—Noon until sold out. “Annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner.” Dinner by donation. Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 County Highway 11B, Mount Vision.

(607) 433-0997 or https://www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment/

SPRING FORWARD – Daylight Savings time begins. Move clock forward by 1 hour. Continues through November 2.

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

SPRING—8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Sugaring Off Sundays.” Admission fees apply. Sundays through 3/30. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/events/

TOURNAMENT—Noon. “Pool Tournament.” Pre-registration required; fees apply.” Sherman’s Tavern at the Hotel Pratt, 50 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Yolanda Bush Trio.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Castalia String Quartet.” Fees apply. Oneonta Concert Association at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/arjun-verma-sitar/

SOUND BATH—6:30 p.m. “Super Sonic Sundays.” Bathe in the sound and vibration of crystal and Himalayan singing bowls. Fees apply; registration requested. Held second Sunday of each month. Fit To Be Tied Yoga, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079525725562

SOLD OUT – CONCERT —7:30 p.m. “East Nash Grass.” Cooperstown Concerts presents the 2024 International Bluegrass Music Association New Artist of the Year. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/

