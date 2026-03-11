TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, March 12

FILM SCREENING—5-6:15 p.m. Fellini’s Poe: “Toby Dammit.” Screening of an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “Never Bet the Devil Your Head, A Moral Tale.” Yager Museum of Art and Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1804508316898831/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hand Building.” Open to all levels. Fees apply; registration required. Held Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/january-february-2026

RECOVERY—10 a.m. Vets Helping Vets–Open AA Meeting. Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Compete against Pete and other players. Held at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

SEWING—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch and Bitch.” Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 353-2944 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087986994557

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey, stuffing, corn and mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Genealogy. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237129397085814&set=pcb.3009857549223177

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5:30 p.m. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. RedCrossBlood.org

CRAFT—1 p.m. “Craft Class: Mandala Bottle Art.” Fees apply; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. “Hand Building Planters.” Open to all levels. Fees apply; registration required. Held Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/january-february-2026

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: Jamaica.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. Themed dinners held each Wednesday and Thursday through 3/26. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

FAMILY FUN NIGHT—5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. Sp.kelly@4cls.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968843425467787&set=a.963227626029367

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

RADIO—6-9 p.m. “Amateur Radio: Technician Licensing Course.” Classes to earn tech license, covering operating procedures, radio theory, regulations and more. Held 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Thursdays in March and April. Grange Hall, 167 County Road 332A, Norwich. (607) 437-3097 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1210686781173041&set=a.499966502245076

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

LECTURE—7 p.m. “The Cooperstown Community Classroom: American Protest Music in the 20th and 21st Centuries.” Presented by Dr. William Walker. Fees apply. Cooperstown Graduate Program, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (570) 430-4670 or https://cgpmuseumstudies.org/merchandise/the-cooperstown-community-classroom

