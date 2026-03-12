TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, March 13

Dinner to Support Laurens

Banners for Heroes Project

BENEFIT DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner. Fees apply. Benefit for the Banners for Heroes project. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 293-7356.

QUILTING—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Happy Feet Quilted Sneakers Class with Joan Radell.” Fees apply; registration required. Also held 3/14. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5 with caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

FOR KIDS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-3-13

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert with Gary Van Slyke.” Held second Friday of each month. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=577587&PK=940366

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, garlic knots and brownies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDENING—1 p.m. “Tips and Tricks for the Home Gardener.” Hands-on workshop on seed starting, proper watering, garden planning, tool show-and-tell, Q&A, and more. Cornell Cooperative Extension Office, 173 South Grand Street, Cobleskill. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/03/13/tips-and-tricks-for-the-home-gardener

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk: Silas Lane Loop.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Silas Lane Loop, 18 Silas Lane, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-silas-lane-loop

BABIES—1 p.m. “Caregiver and Me Exercise Class.” Open to children ages 0-2. Held Fridays through 4/3. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Donate Blood in Memory of Laura Emmett. Otego Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 5 River Street, Otego. (708) 434-5717 or RedCrossBlood.org

GARDEN CLUB—1:15 p.m. “Physical Therapy for Gardeners.” Presented by Bertha Miller, a doctoral student of physical therapy at Russell Sage College. Will describe common physical problems associated with gardening, along with techniques and exercises to improve fitness and avoid injuries. Bring a favorite garden tool or accessory for demonstration. Presented by The Oneonta Garden Club at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-100067969369937/

DANCE—3:30 p.m. “Ballet Class” for children ages 2-7. Class continues 3/20, 3/27, 4/10 and 4/17. Recital held 5/1 and 5/2. Free; registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1193040876297918&set=a.418484840420196

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “2026 Members’ Exhibition and Opening Reception.” Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Annual showcase celebrating the depth and diversity of creativity within the local arts community. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments available. Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/2011937806090577?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DINNER—5-7 p.m. Fried Fish Dinner. Fees apply. Open to the public. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122192986718460363&set=a.122095360988460363

BOOK CLUB—5:30 p.m. “Book Club: A Curious Witch’s Year.” Take a year-long journey through the book “A Spell in the Wild: A Year (and Six Centuries) of Magic” by Alice Tarbuck. Free. Club meets second Friday of each month. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7278 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1470804430887486/1470804437554152/

EXPLORE—6 p.m. “Discover Scuba Diving.” Presented by Leatherstocking SCUBA. Registration required. Oneonta Senior High School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. leatherstocking.scuba@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1232125598350563?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM SCREENING—6-8 p.m. “Wintertide Film Series: Flow.” Free; concessions available for purchase. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/wintertide-films-flow

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Hand Building and Sculpture.” All levels welcome. Held Fridays. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/january-february-2026

FILM—7 p.m. “Flow” (2024). Free. Concessions available for purchase. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/wintertide-films-flow

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “The Life and Death of Stars.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

