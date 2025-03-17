TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Instrumental Showcase with the

Students of Cooperstown Central School

CONCERT—7 p.m. “The Magic and Fantasy of Music.” Instrumental showcase featuring the elementary, junior-high and senior-high bands. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Susquehanna Greenway, Oneonta. Contact hike leaders Bill and Kathy Holmstrom, (607) 988-7180 or https://susqadk.org/

CHILDREN—10 a.m. “Toddler Craft Activity.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

CONSERVATION—10-11 a.m. “State of Conservation: Coffee Talk Tour of the County.” Led by OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant. Free; first cup of coffee provided. Social Eats Café, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.facebook.com/OCCAINFO

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Tuesday of each month. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, dill carrots and Mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

GARDEN CLUB—3-4:30 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Children grades K-6 meet to plan a garden, eat healthy, sow seeds, learn about plant care, more. Fees apply. Held Tuesdays through 4/22. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 124 or https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

SKATING—3-6 p.m., mixed use; 6:30-9 p.m., hockey. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

LIBRARY—5-6:30 p.m. “Live Music: Lucia and Levi.” Rock, blues, reggae and country. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR