TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, March 26

Two Lectures On Edgar Allen Poe

EDGAR ALLEN POE—“2026 Babcock Lecture.” Features two internationally-renowned authorities on Edgar Allen Poe. Celebration Room, Shineman Chapel, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/about-us/stories/2026-babcock-lecture-celebrates-edgar-allan-poe/

· 5 p.m. “Poe in Richmond in 1836.” Richard Kopley, author of “Edgar Allan Poe: A Life,” shares extracts from the book focusing on new stories about Poe from never-before-published letters.

· 7:30 p.m. “My Life with Poe from Washington PA to Washington DC, and Beyond.” Rare book collector Stephan Loewentheil shares tales from the life of a “super-collector” and gives insights on his highly-regarded “Poe Catalogue.”

REGISTER NOW—Last day to register for “Seed To Supper.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Free program that provides practical information about growing healthy food on a budget in six classes. Held monthly from 10 a.m. to noon 3/15 through 8/15. Presented by Milford Come!Unity Garden and Milford Food Pantry at Milford United Methodist Church, 113 North Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-2536 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/03/26/seed-to-supper-otsego-county

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RECOVERY—10 a.m. Vets Helping Vets–Open AA Meeting. Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. End-of-Season Sale. $1/item. Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Compete against Pete and other players. Held at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

SEWING—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch and Bitch.” Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 353-2944 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087986994557

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Help staff unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and wild rice casserole, green beans, beets, and fresh fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Genealogy. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237129397085814&set=pcb.3009857549223177

PUBLIC HEARING—1 p.m. Otsego County Office for the Aging representatives discuss plans for 2026 and hear ideas, concerns, and recommendations from the community. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1281855867454147&set=gm.4048529198625097&idorvanity=955766744568040

ENERGY—1-3 p.m. Energy Education Weatherization Workshop. Learn how to make homes healthier, more affordable and cozy. Meal and weatherization kit included. Free; registration required. Meadows Office Complex, Emergency Services Classroom, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (315) 736-3394-260 or https://www.mohawkvalleyenergychoices.org/events

CAREER FAIR—1-3 p.m. Veteran and Community Career Fair. SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus, 20 Coney Avenue, Norwich. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27329166796673240&set=gm.2398581723914813&idorvanity=296590930780580

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FUNDRAISER—4-8:30 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Toscana Northern Italian Grill, 76 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4530 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FINALE—5-9 p.m. “International Night: Japan.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

FAMILY FUN NIGHT—5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. Sp.kelly@4cls.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968843425467787&set=a.963227626029367

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

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