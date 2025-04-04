TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 5

Chili Cook-Off

To Benefit Otego EMS

FUNDRAISER—3-6 p.m. “1st Annual Chili Cook-Off To Benefit Otego EMS.” Sample over a dozen chili entries and cornbread. Includes photo booth, children’s activities and more. Otego Fire Department, 5 River Street, Otego. (607) 988-7911 or https://www.facebook.com/pages/Otego-Fire-Department/1455885761333115

FUNDRAISER—7:30-10 a.m. Breakfast sandwiches to raise money for a trip to Greece. By donation. Westford Town Hall, 1812 County Route 34, Westford. https://www.facebook.com/events/1342773963589084/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

VOLUNTEER DAY—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet local organizations, learn about volunteer opportunities and enjoy refreshments. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/volunteer-day

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BOOK COLLECTION—10 a.m. to noon. “Friends of the Village Library Book Collection.” Collecting for the 2025 summer book sale on June 21-28. Drop-off is at the Fair Street entrance of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1094069499427510&set=a.557428283091637

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

ART MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Munson Art Market.” Browse items and artwork available for purchase created by students, faculty, and staff. Munson, 310 Genesee Street, Utica. (315) 797-0000 or https://www.munson.art/spring-weekend

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or https://www.herkimer.edu/openhouse

QUILTING—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Sew a 3-Yard Quilt.” Fees apply; registration required. Three sessions to create a lap quilt in the colors of your choice. Great for the confident beginner. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

EASTER—10 a.m. to noon. “Easter Egg Hunt.” Easter bunny, light snacks, egg decorating, face painting and more. Free. Open to children under age 11; must be accompanied by an adult. Oneonta Boys & Girls Club, 70 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1133 or https://www.facebook.com/OneontaBoysAndGirlsClub

TAX SEASON—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

•11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

LIBRRAY—11 a.m. Beginner Crochet Class. Continues 2nd Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaPublicLibrary

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Handcrafted Broom.” Materials included. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/11we5sywal4hhwvqy1ug6ucc9q8c2w

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Made in Middlefield III.” Textile, lighting, fine and rustic wood objects, and more by local artists/artisans. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

E-SPORTS—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2nd Annual E-sports Invitational.” Recreation Gym, Physical Education Building, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3755/herkimer-college-to-host-second-annual-high-school-esports-invitational

CLEAN-UP—Noon to 3 p.m. “Oneonta City Spring Cleaning.” Pick up trash and restore local parks for the season. Gloves and bags provided. Start at Neahwa Park and continue to Wilber Park, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/624357310487951

PROTEST—Noon. “Hands Off Rally.” Muller Plaza, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235244061072986&set=gm.3912171575664438&idorvanity=1837352163146400

ARKELLEBRATION—Noon to 5 p.m. Free admission, used book sale, snacks, activities and art making. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

MUSIC—1-6 p.m. “Jazz Day.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Featuring Grammy nominated Sara Caswell with the Killdeer Trio, followed by a clinic at 2 p.m.; Hartwick Jazz Ensembles at 3:45 p.m. and a concert at 6 p.m. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

RESCHEDULED TO APRIL, 26 – FOOD—1-3 p.m. “Handmade Pasta Workshop.” Craft hand-cut tagliatelle to pair with a spring pea and preserved lemon cream sauce. Includes light lunch. Tickets required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1026360582884373/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOKS—1-3 p.m. “Lattes and Literature.” Discuss recent reads with the group over coffee. Presented by The Morris Village Library at The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

AUDITION—2 p.m. Try out for a role in “The Gazebo” by Alec Coppel. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions; showing in August. Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. GEStevens17@gmail.com or https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

LECTURE—2 p.m. “Eddie Grant, Baseball and the Great War.” Historian and lifelong Yankees fan Karen Markoe shares the story of Eddie Grant, the first professional baseball player to be killed in action during World War I. Free; open to the public. New York State Military Museum, 61 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. (518) 581-5100 or https://www.facebook.com/events/646931044428658/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GATHERING—4-7 p.m. “Red Tent—Springtime, Fertility and Pysanky Workshop.” Includes a story circle and potluck dinner. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

DINNER—4 p.m. until sold out. “Drive Thru Brooks’ Chicken BBQ.” Fees apply. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

THEATER—7 p.m. “Annie Jr. The Musical.” Presented by the Milford Central School Drama Club. Fees apply. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 4/6. Herbert Garman Jr. Performing Arts Center, Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-7721 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1438370334182201&set=a.757560698929838

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Cooperstown Concerts presents “ArcoStrum.” Virtuosic violin/guitar duo. Tickets required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/

