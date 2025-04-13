TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 14

Otsego County’s Native Pollinators

with SUNY O Biologist

GARDEN CLUB—6:30 p.m. “Otsego County’s Native Pollinators and How to Help Them.” With Dr. Jeffrey Heilveil, chair of the SUNY Oneonta Biology Department. Free. Presented by the Oneonta Garden Club at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=991338573141779&set=a.439600334982275

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of turkey divan, egg noodles, lima beans and fruited gelatin. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—12:45-2:15 p.m. Bluegrass Jam Session. Meets 2nd Monday of each month. In the Community Room with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

QUILTING GROUP—1 p.m. Held each Monday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SPRING BREAK—1-3 p.m. “Games and Popcorn.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1065693535585014&set=a.458767152944325

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

AGING—4 p.m. “Planning for Successful Aging: Estate Planning—Trusts, Medicaid and More.” Presented by Ryan Coutlée, Esq. of Coutlée Law Office with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Classroom A at the Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

EASTER—5-8 p.m. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/events/668148239032483/668148255699148/?active_tab=about

GOVERNMENT—5:30 p.m. Emergency Water Meeting. Followed at 6:30 p.m. by the regularly scheduled board meeting. Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick. https://www.hartwickny.gov/

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

OUTDOORS—7-8:30 p.m. “Woodcock Courtship Dance.” Annual walk to observe the spring courtship ritual of the woodcock. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society with the Otsego Land Trust. Free; registration required. Parslow Preserve Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-2366 or https://otsegolandtrust.org/events/woodcock-courtship-dance

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR