TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 15

Hendrix Tribute at

the Art Association

Tax Day

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Killdeer Trio: Jimi Hendrix Tribute.” Free; donations welcome. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT—10 a.m. “Crepe Paper Dahlias.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Toddler Craft Activity.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10-11:30 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Tuesday of each month. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-oneonta/

MUSEUM—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Special one-hour program for toddlers and their families, including story time, artwork tour and a craft or activity based on World Art Day. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=877169

GOVERNMENT—11 a.m. Meeting of the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee. Held in person and online. Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica; American Farmland Trust Office, 112 Spring Street, Suite 2076, Saratoga Springs. Bethany.Bzduch@agriculture.ny.gov or https://agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of mushroom soup, chicken patty on a bun and pineapple. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

AGING—Noon. “Age-Tastic.” Fun, interactive board game designed to improve health, safety & well-being. Held Tuesdays through 6/3. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=991405293165874&set=a.191411759831902

WORKSHOP—Noon to 2 p.m. “Spring Break at CANO Art Studio: Animal Creations.” Open to children aged 6-10. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/springbreak

EASTER—5-8 p.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny. Free; registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/events/668148239032483/668148262365814/?active_tab=about

FINALE—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

VACCINATION—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Worcester Town Barn, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester. (607) 547-4230 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR