TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 18

‘Life of Brian’ Showing at

the Wieting Theatre

FILM—7 p.m. “Monty Python’s Life of Brian.” Free, donations appreciated. Concessions available. Shown in partnership with the Worcester-Schenevus Library. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/worcesterwieting

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Painting with Cold Wax” workshop by Kristin Stevenson. Held 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays 4/29 through 5/20. Fees apply; registration required. Cooperstown Art Association upstairs classroom space, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

YOGA—10 a.m. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/626249877049485/626249883716151?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1065693535585014&set=a.458767152944325

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

EASTER—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny. Free; registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/events/668148239032483/668148249032482/?active_tab=about

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=881338

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheese omelet, hash browns, muffin and fruit cup. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

EASTER—3-6 p.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/posts/pfbid0rgBTroaoPNz1qpYSf7LzDBV8zHJPPmLGBNitmt7Vnhdx2rcNXSYSge2sRzF1DnYql

DINNER—5-7 p.m. “Fried Fish Dinner.” Fees apply. Open to the public. Take-out available. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/9206346416129734

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. “Singer Songwriter Series: Frendzone.” Muddy River Farm Brewery, West Gate Plaza, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. muddyriverbrewery@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1850345955760778/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CHURCH—7 p.m. Good Friday Service. Presented by New Life Oneonta. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://subsplash.com/newlifeoneonta/lb/ev/+z747kdh

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Hubbell’s 35th Anniversary.” Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

BIRDING—7:30 p.m. “Preventing Bird-Window Collisions and Why It Makes a Difference.” Presented online by Susan O’Handley, education chair of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 397-3815 or https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

