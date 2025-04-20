TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 21

Meeting To Organize Book

Clubs at Hartwick Library

LIBRARY—5 p.m. Informal meeting to start a Teen and YA Book Club. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074545168033184&set=a.1074409494713418

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of breaded pork chop, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

TECHNOLOGY HELP—1-3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

AGING—4 p.m. “Planning for Successful Aging: Programs Available to Age in Place at Home.” Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Classroom A at The Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

HERKIMER COLLEGE—4:30 p.m. “Executive Committee Meeting.” Classroom Administration Building, Room 243, Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 ext. 8259 or https://www.herkimer.edu/about/leadership/board-of-trustees/meeting-schedule/

HERKIMER COLLEGE—6 p.m. “Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees.” Followed by regularly scheduled meeting. Johnson Hall, Room 202, Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 ext. 8259 or https://www.herkimer.edu/about/leadership/board-of-trustees/meeting-schedule/

HISTORY—7 p.m. “Central NY Fair.” Wayne Wright presents on the fair that was held on Belmont Circle in Oneonta. First meeting of 2025 of the Otego Historical Society. Free, open to the public. Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 287-4095.

