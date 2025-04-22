TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

Create a Fairy Lantern for Spring

CRAFT—6 p.m. “Fairy Lantern.” Free; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BUSINESS—9 a.m. “Coffee with Coop.” Featuring Angela Belmont, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at Bassett Healthcare Network. Presented by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce at Farm Credit East, 7397 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24031552406451128/

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held fourth Wednesday of each month. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cobleskill/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Perfect for preschoolers and beginning readers. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2036060000221191/2036060003554524/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m. Babies and toddlers listen to stories read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

OPEN HOUSE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “2025 Research Day.” Meet the researchers of the Bassett Research Institute. Clinic Lobby, Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1635006124114487&set=gm.1648914715755902&idorvanity=128618074452248

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of baked fish with dill sauce, au gratin potatoes, spinach and tropical fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

ART—12:30-2 p.m. “Food for Thought: Behind the Scenes.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=food+thought&post_type=class

CRAFT—3-4:45 p.m. “Crochet Circle Plus.” All crafters, from knitters to scrapbookers, are invited for inspiration, good company and free coffee. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Introduction to Aviation.” Open to teens. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

BUSINESS—5-6 p.m. “Strategies for Business Success: Ignite Your Growth—Business Growth Toolkit.” Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union. Free; registration required. Informational seminar on resources to support existing businesses. Visions Federal Credit Union Headquarters, 3301 Country Club Road, Endwell. (607) 321-0689 or https://www.facebook.com/events/987691689554244/?acontext=event_action_history[mechanismdiscovery_following_tabsurfacebookmark]ref_notif_typenull

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026/user/100000467045003/

