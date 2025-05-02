TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 3

Spaghetti Benefit Dinner

BENEFIT DINNER—3-7 p.m. “Spaghetti Benefit Dinner for Percy Wart.” Support for a community member battling with pancreatic cancer. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1674486159810668?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

SPRING PLANT SALE—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vegetables, flowers, house plants, hanging baskets and more. Presented by SUNY Cobleskill. CANR Greenhouses, 110 Rockland Lane, Cobleskill. (518) 255-5011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1377954423231739/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GRIEF—8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Spring Camp Forget-Me-Not.” Children aged 6-12 and teens aged 13-18 are invited to safe place to make new friendships, share big feelings and learn to cope with grief, facilitated by Helios Care Grief Professionals. Free; registration required. Radez Elementary School, 319 East Main Street, Richmondville. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/camp-forget-me-not/

PSYCHIC—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “3rd Annual Spring Festival and Psychic Fair.” Bewitch Me Joyful, 1398 East Side Road, Morris. (607) 267-0617 or https://www.facebook.com/events/527716266990053/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22groups_highlight_units%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ENVIRONMENT—9 a.m. to noon. “Climate Smart Communities: Oneonta Environmental Fair.” Featuring activities aimed at empowering the community to take action on climate change, from a repair café to community solar and more. Presented by the Oneonta Climate Smart Communities Task Force at the SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. syerly@oneonta.ny.us.

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Magazines, activity books and more. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaPublicLibrary/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SPRING—10 a.m. to noon. “Fairy Spring Spring Clean-Up!” Volunteers welcome. Held by Cooperstown Friends of the Parks. Fairy Spring Park, 136 County Route 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/events/671920688914830/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. “Bird Friendly Windows Workshop.” Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Free; registration required. SUNY Delhi, 454 Delhi Drive, Delhi. (607) 397-3815 or https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety

SPRING—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Annual Highway Clean Up.” Clean a two-mile stretch of State Highway 80. Refreshments provided. Meet at the Otsego County Conservation Association offices, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/annual-highway-clean-up

POTTERY— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sculpture Start to Finish.” Fees apply. Held Saturdays through 6/28. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/SculptureStarttoFinish8weeks

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “From the Medicine Cabinet.” Fees apply; registration required. Lunch and materials included. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/events/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

DANCE—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Sharon Springs Dance Festival.” Includes morning and afternoon dance classes, from jazz to belly dance, and concluding with a performance by the Gballoi West African Dance Company. Presented by Klinkhart Hall Arts Center at Sharon Springs Central School, 514 State Highway 20, Sharon Springs. info@klinkhart.org or https://www.facebook.com/events/1693596377895993/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

FAIR—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “13th Annual Vendor Fair: Mother’s Day Madness.” Presented by the Unadilla Forks Fire Department Auxiliary at the Unadilla Forks Community Bark Blue Building, 121 County Highway 18A, West Winfield. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237342294526655&set=gm.10160360974811841&idorvanity=67159951840

BABY SHOWER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Building Healthy Families 11th Annual Community Baby Shower.” Free; open to the public. Presented by Opportunities for Otsego at Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 433-8000 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4045300305792277

SPRING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Native Plant Sale.” Plants selected to grow well in our area, perfect for pollinators with options for wet areas, shade areas and everything in between. Proceeds benefit Super Heroes Humane Society. Greenhouse, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

•11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “French Connection: The Political Art of Olivier Bonhomme.” Showing Saturdays through 5/17, or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sangha Saturdays.” Start with meditation session for all, followed by potluck lunch, then “Exploring the Dharma” study group on the Tibetan Buddhist tradition at 3 p.m. Held Saturdays through June 7. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/354/sangha-saturdays/

OPENING RECEPTION—1-4 p.m. Opening and introduction to the year’s special exhibitions, “Once a Tree: Continuity, Creativity, and Connection” and “Separated but Unbroken: The Haudenosaunee Boarding School Experience.” Included with museum admission. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

SCIENCE—1-4 p.m. “4-H Science Exploration Day.” Explore anthropology through digging activities, interactives with (fake) skulls and more. Includes planetarium shows about ancient Egypt at 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Registration required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension with A.J. Read Science Discover Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149622787341474&set=a.299251229045305

OPERA—1 p.m. “Le Nozze di Figaro.” Livesteam from the Metropolitan Opera House. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

COOKING—1-3 p.m. “The Art of Crêpes: A Hands-On Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

HISTORY—2 p.m. “Songs Along the Mohawk.” Presented with Byron Nilsson and accompanist Malcolm Kogut. Free. Songs from the heyday of the Erie Canal. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=555642&PK=

CONCERT—2 p.m. “SUNY Oneonta Rock Combo Concert.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1139281751257212/?rdid=ZmmVRCvzh8Cuw9m3&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F19NWxnDQyD%2F#

EXHIBIT—2-4 p.m. “Meet the Artist: Sasha Glinski.” Meet the artist behind the exhibit, “From Backyard to Bog.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

CONCERT—3 p.m. “A Classical Celebration.” Presented by the Catskill Choral Society. Fees apply. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-0999 or https://www.catskillchoralsociety.org/home-page

FASHION—4 p.m.; doors open at 3:15 p.m. “Student Fashion Society’s Spring 2025 Fashion Show.” Tickets required. Dewar Arena, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1889

THEATRE—5 p.m. “Terps: Clue Edition.” Tickets required. Goodrich Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1877

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Soloists in the Round.” Featuring Blake Fleming, drums, Evan Jagels, bass, and Wyatt Ambrose, guitar. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/soloists-in-the-round

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Anything Goes.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Fees apply. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 5/4. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. OrpheusTheatre.org

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Big Fish The Musical.” Presented by Tri-Town Theatre. Fees apply. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 5/4. Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com

SILENT FILM—8 p.m. “Saturday Silent Spectacular: Metropolis.” Tickets required. Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1825

