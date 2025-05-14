TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, May 15

Library Writing Groups

Share Works at Open Mic

WRITERS—7:30 p.m. “Writers Salon: Open Mic with Library Writing Groups.” Poetry, fiction and non-fiction. All welcome. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1205786274890382&set=a.480535810748769

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

GOVERNMENT—9:30 a.m. Meeting of the Public Works Committee. Chaired by Keith McCarty. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

OUTDOORS—10 a.m. “Jean Miller Memorial Wildflower Walk.” Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Gilbert Lake State Park, 215 CCC Road, Mount Vision. (607) 397-3815 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1373785047278907?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

GOVERNMENT—11 a.m. Meeting of the Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee. Chaired by David Bliss. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and cheese cold plate, cucumber and tomato salad, pasta salad, croissants and pineapple. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Chair Dance.” Presented by Beth Bergford. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980248719698&set=gm.2722178147991120&idorvanity=1197122360496714

GOVERNMENT—1 p.m. Meeting of the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee. Chaired by Daniel Wilber. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “McMurdo Station in Antarctica.” Presented by Karen Shafer, who worked as a truck driver at McMurdo Station for two seasons. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232995565542609&set=gm.2722180174657584&idorvanity=1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1:30-3 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held third Thursday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-stamford/

EMPLOYMENT—2 p.m. “Mini Job Fair.” Featuring local businesses. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/events/657920520565431?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ARTS GRANTS—2 p.m. Small Arts Grants Information Session. Delaware County artists/non-profits are invited to apply for small grants to support art projects and programs. Presented online by the Roxbury Arts Group. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/grants

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-walton/

MATH TUTORING—3 and 4 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Informal group gathering to work on fiber projects. All skill levels welcome. Held third Thursday of each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

BENEFIT—6-9 p.m. “Hartwick College Athletics Benefit Auction.” Directly support Hartwick student-athletes with the return of the “Wine Auction,” featuring everything from vacation homes to sports memorabilia. Tickets/registration required. Fees apply. Anderson Center for the Arts, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 353-9042 or http://hartwick.meritpages.com/news/Hartwick-College-Athletics-Benefit-Auction-Returns-May-15/50843?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=media_pr_emails

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/OpenStudio8Weeks

FILM SERIES—7 p.m. “Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP.” Presented by the NAACP Third Thursday Film Series. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238209847412009&set=gm.9794544937271629&idorvanity=321873527872198

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Also showing 5/16, 5/17 and at 2 p.m. on 5/18. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/131767

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR