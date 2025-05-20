TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, May 21

Space Saving Garden Techniques

with the Master Gardeners

GARDEN—5-6:30 p.m.; doors open at 4:30 p.m. “Evenings in the Garden: Space Saving Gardening Techniques.” Learn about potato towers and the square-foot garden with the Otsego County Master Gardeners. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/05/21/space-saving-gardening-techniques

MOVE OUT—9 a.m. until gone. “SUNY Move Out: Everything Under the Tent is Free.” Free items donated by SUNY Oneonta students on move-out day. Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane Street, Oneonta. (607) 353-7831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1236992501763618&set=pb.100063586389977.-2207520000

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/calender/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 https://www.facebook.com/events/1986733075190702/1986733085190701/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m. Babies and toddlers listen to stories read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” A percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients at Helios Care. Bella Michael’s, 57 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-9166 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

HISTORY—11 a.m. “Ancient Indian Artifacts.” Presented by Mike Parsons. Free; open to the public. Oneonta Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Route 7, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=9887554891311599&set=a.129261827141003

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of oriental beef with snow peas and broccoli, seasoned rice, and melon. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

LIBRARY—2-4 p.m. “Technology Help.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Morris. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

CRAFT—3-4:45 p.m. “Crochet Circle Plus.” All crafters, from knitters to scrap bookers, are invited for inspiration, good company and free coffee. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/616682264735810/616682268069143/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CRAFT—6 p.m. “SVG Paper Flower Wreath Craft.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated by e-mail prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. The Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=30260375703561267&set=gm.2488842188126068&idorvanity=1641876026156026

MOUNTAIN CLUB—7 p.m., potluck at 6 p.m. Ed Overby shows his pictures and presents a program of his travels to the Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater and Olduvai Gorge at the monthly meeting and potluck of the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Held at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. adksusq@gmail.org or https://susqadk.org/meetings/

