Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, June 4

Oneonta Outlaws Versus
the Utica Blue Sox

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Utica Blue Sox. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GOVERNMENT—9:45 a.m. Meeting of the Public Works Committee to authorize improvements and budget transfer. Committee chair, Keith McCarty. Board Chambers, County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Stories and crafts with Youth Librarian JoAnn Fralick. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except priced jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or https://www.facebook.com/events/9744871142290637/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of omelet, hash browns, sausage, muffins and fruit cup. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. AO Fox Memorial Hospital Levine Center, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Cooperstown Fire Department, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

COMMUNITY—6:30 p.m. Community Foundation of Otsego County Executive Director Jeff Katz explains how CFOC helps to strengthen Otsego County communities and nonprofits. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=724309113763527&set=a.244415948419515

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-12-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 12 Oneonta Outlaws Home Game HOME GAME—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, featuring happy hour before the game, 5-6 p.m. Portion of proceeds will support the Milford Little League. Admission, $5/adult. Held at Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 5 Learn To Paint In Water Colors ART CLASS – 6-8 p.m. Learn “Water Color Fundamentals” with artist Emily Falco. Registration required. Class held Mondays through June 19. Cost, $90/non-member. Held in the studio behind the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-02-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 2 Oneonta Outlaws Opening Game HOME OPENER – 7 p.m. Support local baseball team the Oneonta Outlaws at the first game of the season. The Outlaws will take on the Boonville Lumberjacks and it’s up to us the cheer them on. Arrive a little early for Happy Hour sponsored by Brewery Ommegang from 5-6 p.m. Admission, $5/adult. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper Street, Stamford. Register at redcrossblood.org…